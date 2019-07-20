19 July 2019

Nigeria: Passengers Panic As Man Climbs Nigerian Aircraft

Photo: Oladeinde Olawoyin/Premium Times
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Passengers on an Azman airline flight were thrown into confusion Friday as a yet to be identified man jumped on the aircraft on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Our reporter learnt that the incident occurred while the aircraft was taxi-ing in preparation for take-off. Details of the incident remain sketchy but a passenger confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Friday afternoon.

The passenger, who declined to have his name in print, said the man emerged from a nearby bush and ran towards the aircraft.

Upon seeing him, he said, the pilot turned off the engine and distress calls were made to the airport authorities. An amateur video posted online showed that the man eventually climbed the top of the plane and sent passengers into a panic.

This newspaper learnt that airport authorities have since brought the situation under control.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN spokesperson, confirmed the incident and told this newspaper that details would be made available in a press statement.

