19 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aid Worker Killed, Six Missing As Gunmen Attack NGO Convoy in Borno

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: VOA News
Borno State.
By Abdulkareem Haruna

One person has been killed and six others are missing after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked a convoy of humanitarian workers in Borno State.

The attack on Action Against Hunger, an international nongovernmental organisation, happened on Thursday, but the details have just been made public.

A statement by the group on Friday said one of three drivers in a convoy conveying humanitarian workers was killed in the attack, while others went missing.

Shaswat Sharaf, the country director of the organisation, said in the statement that the aid workers were on their way to Damasak, a border community 157 km away from Maiduguri.

"One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria.

More on This

"We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families."

Action Against Hunger has been actively involved in providing humanitarian services in the areas of nutrition and health, water sanitation and hygiene in most parts of the volatile northeast for quite some times now.

Borno State and neighbouring Yobe and Adamawa States have suffered a decade of attacks by Boko Haram, the terrorist group responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

Early July, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report that the conflict in the Lake Chad region is far from being over following the resurgence of attacks by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) backed Boko Haram.

The attacks have continued despite the Nigerian government's claim that it has defeated the group.

The insurgents have also targted aid workers in the region.

In March 2018, some UN aid workers were killed in a night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in Kala Balge Local Government of Borno.

Three female Red Cross workers were abducted in 2018 and one of them was later shot dead by the group.

More on This

Six Missing, Including Aid Worker, in Boko Ambush in Borno

Six people are missing following an ambush by suspected jihadists on a humanitarian convoy in northeast Nigeria's Borno… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.