20 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Socialite Zari Remarries After Falling for South Africa King Bae

Photo: Zari Hassan/Instagram
Zari.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is officially off the market after saying 'I do' in a private wedding held in South Africa.

Zari got married to the man she introduced to the world earlier this year as King Bae.

The news of Zari's wedding was shared on social media by her bff Zodwa Mkandla.

"Well done my friend am proud of you @zarithebosslady#Mrs KingBae. Welcome to our family mr M" wrote Zodwa.

Zari's sister Zuleha also took to social media to congratulate her big sister with a post that only insinuated she is yet to meet King Bae.

Congratulations doll @zarithebosslady ,we can't wait to meet him in person. Xoxoxo

A post shared by Zuleha Hassan (@zulehah) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

In an interview with Tanzanian Millard Ayo, Zari described the feeling of tying the knot as scary but beautiful.

She went on to praise her man as a caring, loving partner who has accepted her five children as his and that he is close with her boys.

The man is reported to have bought the mother of five a house in Pretoria which they will be moving into in September after the transfer of documentation is concluded.

Zari had previously mentioned that she is going to get married to her mysterious South African boyfriend on Mandela Day, July 18.

She has been posting a couple of videos of her ring on Instagram.

Kenyan singer Akothee had earlier shared a video clip of a finger with a diamond ring. It was believed to be Zari's ring.

"My chwity, please teach me how to be humble and quiet. This my noise is not helping me, I scare potential husbands. I'm proud of you you my Lady congratulations @zarithebosslady wait my visa is out soon," posted Akothee.

Kongole my chwity❤, please teach me how to be humble and quiet , this my noise is not helping me 🤣😂😂, I scare potential husbands 🤣😂😂, see my life ooohh , I AM proud of you my Lady Congratulations @zarithebosslady wait my visa is out soon 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃, the baby should wait too , mbuzi kala mkeka wambea hapa vizeee?

A post shared by AKOTHEE KENYA (@akotheekenya) on Jul 18, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

