Kenya: Did Jaguar Use Westlands Photo to Lie About Tanzania Trip? Be the Judge

A picture shared by Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, purporting to have been taken in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has caused a stir on social media.

Jaguar posted the picture on Thursday that captures him leaning at a terrace of a high rise building with an aerial view of the surrounding.

"Good Morning from Dar es Salaam," captioned Jaguar.

The MP even went ahead to say in an interview with the BBC's Dira programme that he was indeed in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans on Twitter however concluded that the picture was taken in Kenya and not in Tanzania as Jaguar claimed.

KOT used a picture posted by a user, Head Huncho, taken from on a spot with similar features to determine that Jaguar's picture was taken in Westlands.

Me at the same spot in Westlands... Lol.#JaguarChallenge pic.twitter.com/8XNfRLRQo6

Ile maneno iko Kenya hii.

Filters ndo inamake those places to be different

Life is never straight

Doing anything for clout

Lol first of all Dar doesnt have many tall buildings 😂😂😂😂 secondly transport system is different than ours😂😂 watu wafanyange research before posting.

