20 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 5 Burn to Death As Car Catches Fire in Cape Town

Five people have been killed after their vehicle caught alight in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue personally responded to the incident at around 02:55, dispatching a fire engine and rescue vehicle from Milnerton Fire Station.

On arrival at the scene on Otto Du Plessis Drive in Blaauwbergstrand, firefighters found four women and one man who had died from burn wounds.

"Fire and Rescue Service [personnel] extricated the bodies from the vehicle by means of the Jaws of Life and Netcare ambulance personnel certified the bodies [as deceased]," said Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Services.

The scene was handed over to local police for further investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

