Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - What T.B. Joshua Said Before Nigeria Played Algeria

The African cup of Nations 2019 has come and gone but the circumstances that surround the victory of Algeria as the winner has emerged.

According to reports, TB Joshua had predicted that God revealed to him that the winner between Nigeria and Algeria during the semi-finals will carry the trophy.

An eye witness who was there when Prophet TB Joshua put a call through to the assistant coach of the super eagles, Imama Amakapabo before the finals revealed this information.

'I was there when Prophet T.B. Joshua put a call through to Egypt just before the Super Eagles stepped out to the field and told the Assistant Coach Imama to tell the super Eagles to play the game against Algeria like it's the final because whosoever wins the game between them will take the cup, Ask Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles as he can bear me witness'

As if that wasn't enough, few hours after Algeria won the finals, the assistant coach himself whom Prophet TB Joshua called confirmed this via his official Facebook page (Imama kwaku Amapakabo) and expressed his shock at the accuracy of the prophecy.

"Got a call from Prophet T B Joshua on the eve of our game against Algeria and he prophesied that we should pray that game is the finals, in other words who ever wins the game wins the cup and true to his words it came to pass."

No doubt, Prophet TB Joshua is one who will always remain relevant in the world.

VANGUARD