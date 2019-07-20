Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As 3-Story Building Collapses in Delta

Several persons have been feared dead while many others were trapped following the collapse of a 3-story building at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The building which is under construction and meant to be used as a hotel is located along the Aghwana avenue area of Abraka.

The incident which occurred at about 5:30A.M on Saturday according to an eyewitnesses, led to the death of four of the workers who had resumed for the day's work.

Though the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained, as at the time of filling this report, but rescue efforts where ongoing while men of the Abraka Police Division and other sister agencies had been deployed to the scene of the incident to ensure a smooth enforcement of the exercise.

Source at the scene of the incident told Sunday Vanguard that the building popularly referred to as 2016 Hotel, came down during an early morning downpour.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya while confirming the incident, disclosed that the command is yet to receive any confirmation of death as a result of the incident.

She said: "It is true there has been a building, a hotel still under construction. We have no record of death because from what we know for now, it is still under construction."

