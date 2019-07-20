South Africa: Dramatic Footage As 6 Armed Men Bomb Cash-in-Transit Van in Rustenburg

Police have launched a manhunt for six armed men after they robbed and then bombed a cash-in-transit van in Rustenburg on Saturday morning.

Video footage shows the aftermath of the hiest in Bosch Street in Rustenburg. The CIT van is wedged in by two other vehicles, the front vehicle, a white bakkie, is on fire.

The narrator of the video explains that, following the heist, "fragments" of money were blowing over the surrounding road.

While driving to a safe place away from the danger, gunshots can be heard going off in the background.

According to police, a security van with an escort vehicle was travelling down Bosch street when it was blocked on either side by a white sedan from the back, and a white bakkie that collided with the van head on.

"Allegedly six suspects with automatic firearms jumped out of the suspects' vehicles," Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Saturday.

"Suspects proceeded to blow open the van with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of cash."

As the suspects fled, they set the two vehicles alight with petrol bombs, Mogale said.

"They then fled using two bakkies, silver and a white. R5 and AK47 cartridges were found on the scene."

Mogale said that no one had been injured.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has put a 72-hour activation plan in place to hunt down the criminals.

The public was urged to assist with anonymous tipoffs on the police hotline on 0860010111.

"Members of the public are further forewarned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offense hence if found hiding or assisting these suspects in any way, they too would be guilty of a crime."

