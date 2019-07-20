20 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dramatic Footage As 6 Armed Men Bomb Cash-in-Transit Van in Rustenburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have launched a manhunt for six armed men after they robbed and then bombed a cash-in-transit van in Rustenburg on Saturday morning.

Video footage shows the aftermath of the hiest in Bosch Street in Rustenburg. The CIT van is wedged in by two other vehicles, the front vehicle, a white bakkie, is on fire.

The narrator of the video explains that, following the heist, "fragments" of money were blowing over the surrounding road.

While driving to a safe place away from the danger, gunshots can be heard going off in the background.

According to police, a security van with an escort vehicle was travelling down Bosch street when it was blocked on either side by a white sedan from the back, and a white bakkie that collided with the van head on.

"Allegedly six suspects with automatic firearms jumped out of the suspects' vehicles," Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Saturday.

"Suspects proceeded to blow open the van with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of cash."

As the suspects fled, they set the two vehicles alight with petrol bombs, Mogale said.

"They then fled using two bakkies, silver and a white. R5 and AK47 cartridges were found on the scene."

Mogale said that no one had been injured.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has put a 72-hour activation plan in place to hunt down the criminals.

The public was urged to assist with anonymous tipoffs on the police hotline on 0860010111.

"Members of the public are further forewarned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offense hence if found hiding or assisting these suspects in any way, they too would be guilty of a crime."

Source: News24

South Africa

VP Chiwenga in Hospital in South Africa

Umwell Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is back in a South African hospital, a country he was hounded from by South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.