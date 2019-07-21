Nigeria: You Can't Intimidate Us, Timi Dakolo Fires Back At Police

As Police stormed the residence of popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola Dakolo, to invite them for questioning over the allegation they (Dakolo's) levelled against the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Mr. Timi, has said that he would not allow them (Police) to intimidate his family.

Recall that Busola in an interview with an online media revealed how Fatoyinbo raped her at 18. In view of that report, Police on Saturday visited their family (Dakolo), to invite them for interrogation.

From the Police letter obtained by Vanguard, the force said that they want to investigate a criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.

Reacting, Timi via his instagram opined that he would never allow Police officers to intimidate his wife, children or any member of his family.

His words,

"Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter.

We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth, going to the IG's people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja? Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered and NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system?

And sending a bus load of questionable armed "policemen" and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police delivers a letter? This is best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven't come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!!

You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think.

I will fight for my wife and my children -it's the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.

Like I said, we have since been ready.

GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!".

Vanguard