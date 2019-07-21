South Africa: Another Petrol Attendant Praised After Giving Customer R50 for Diesel

Another petrol attendant has been praised on social media for a welcome act of generosity towards a customer.

A Durban man, Gavin Stone, took to Facebook on Thursday to praise a Durban petrol attendant who gave Stone diesel after he had forgotten his wallet.

Stone said he had rushed to a meeting and had forgotten his wallet, only to find his fuel tank was almost empty. He had managed to scrape together R15 in change, which he found in his car.

After stopping at an Engen along the M19, Stone requested a petrol attended, named Welcome, put in only R15 of diesel and became alarmed when he noticed Welcome filling it further. On questioning the petrol attendant, Stone was told Welcome would put in R50s worth of petrol and pay the balance.

"I am blown away by this man's generosity! He says: 'l need to make sure you get home'. He felt God made him just do it. I am humbled beyond words," Stone posted.

Stone has vowed to repay the petrol attended, including buying him data.

Calls to the petrol station where Welcome works went unanswered on Saturday.

In March, petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele received wide international praise after he lent a woman, who couldn't find her bank card, R100 for petrol. Monet van Deventer also took to Facebook to share how Mbele had filled up her tank.

She stopped at a Shell garage along the N2, but realised she didn't have her bank card and told Mbele not to worry.

Mbele said: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank and used his card to pay, without taking her details down.

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign was started for Nkosikho and his family and raised over R500 000.

He was also rewarded by Shell by sending him to two leadership seminars this year, including one in Zanzibar.

