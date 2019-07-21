21 July 2019

South Africa: Ramaphosa to Brief the Nation On Public Protector's Bosasa Report

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of conduct related to a Bosasa donation.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa will hold the briefing in Pretoria on Sunday at 18:00 at the Union Buildings.

"Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the report of the Public Protector on allegations that the President violated the Executive Ethics Code," the statement read on Sunday.

Mkhwebane on Friday found that Ramaphosa "deliberately misled" Parliament when he responded to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from controversial company Bosasa in November last year.

She also said his campaign needed to be the subject of a money laundering investigation, and that Ramaphosa should declare all donations received in his campaign.

In a 51-page submission to Mkhwebane made before her findings were made public this week, which News24 has seen, the president told her that all findings made against him were unfounded, News24 reported.

"The president does not accept that the Public Protector has jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign and to make any findings in relation to it," the submission read.

Ramaphosa's lawyers argued that his funding campaign was in his capacity as an ANC member and leader, not a public office bearer.

Following the release of the report, Ramaphosa said he would study it and announce further action in due course.

The DA meanwhile, who laid the complaint, on Friday said it wanted an ad hoc committee in Parliament to look into the Ramaphosa Bosasa-matter.

