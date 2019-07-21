21 July 2019

Tanzania: 'Negligent' Diamond Platnumz Hasn't Talked to His Children for 9 Months Now - Zari

By Sylvania Ambani

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that bongo star Diamond Platnumz has not been in touch with his children for nine months.

In a an interview, Zari also said that she has not denied the bongo musician access to his two children, neither has she stopped him from communicating with them.

Zari's claim contradicts Diamond's photo posted on social media last week in which he claimed to have communicated with his three children Latiffa, Prince Nillan and Daylan through a video call.

"Mimi sijaongea na Nasibu for nine months, hajaona na hajaongea na watoto miezi mitisa, so yeye kusema ameongea nao sio ukweli. Unajuwa vile tumeachana hii itachukuwa mdaa because we need to clarify, this is where the confusion is. Mpaka watu wanasema niko na roho mbaya nimekataza Nasibu kuona watoto," Zari said in an interview with Millard Ayo.

She added: "Vile nimewachana na Nasibu niwachana naye kama yeye, na sikumwambia awachane na watoto wake."

Zari dumped Diamond last year on Valentine's Day after he cheated on her with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Zari said she dumped the musician due to his constant lies and his arrogance.

"Niliona the damage has been done, I would be lying to myself nijifanye niko na mtu na kweli siko naye. Sababu ya mimi kukata kurudiana naye sio kwa sababu amecheat kwa sababu imekuwa lifestyle ist just that they respect you enough not to show you."

She added: "Lakini kwa Nasibu ilikuwa dharau, I have a status I am a very powerful beautiful woiman I have an image to keep. The respect was not there. Not only that so many times I had asked him about story nilikuwa naziskia but he used to deny. Mimi ningefurahia sana if he came to me na aniambie Mama Tee unajuwa nini unakaa mbali kama mwanaume vitu vimetokea ningeelewa."

Diamond is currently dating Kenyan model Tanasha Donna who expecting his child.

