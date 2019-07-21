South Africa: Mkhwebane "Unilaterally Expanded the Scope of Her Investigation", Miscalculated Hundreds of Millions, States Presidency

analysis

The EFF, the DA and other parties do not have to reveal who donated to their internal or other political campaigns - only President Cyril Ramaphosa must do so, says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane ruled that the National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise must within 30 days compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal the donors to this campaign to become ANC president in 2017 in her report released on Friday, July 18.

She has found that, as then deputy president, Ramaphosa was an MP and bound to declare benefits in the parliamentary register of members interests.

But she will not compel other parties to do the same, leading to suggestions that she is biased.

On Friday, July 18, Mkhwebane ducked and dived when asked if her ground-breaking ruling that Ramaphosa must make public his political donors applied to other parties.

"I am not investigating politicians at large. What I am trying to reflect or show is that there was a lot of money (donated). How do you (the donors) donate so much money? Because what are your expectations out of that?" said Mkhwebane who found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament, had violated the Executive Ethics code and may be party...