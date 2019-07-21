21 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Four Expatriates Kidnapped in Kwara - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

The police in Kwara have confirmed that a gang of suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted four foreign nationals along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the police in Kwara, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gbugbu on Sunday.

Mr Okasanmi gave names of the gang members as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

NAN gathered that the abducted expatriates were working at a quarry site located within the area.

A source told NAN that they were on their way back from Gbugbu Market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, to Gbale, a village where the quarry is located.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

The nationality of the expatriates could not be ascertained as the source identified them as Palestinians while another said they were Turkish citizens.

The Kwara State Governor, however, described them as 'Turkish nationals.'

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday called for calm following the "unfortunate abduction of some Turkish nationals in Edu Local Government Area of the state," press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement.

"The governor is working closely with the security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates. The Governor urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals behind the development," Mr Ajakaiye said.

The police spokesman, Mr Okasanmi, also said that efforts had begun to rescue the abductees and it was already yielding positive results.

Nigeria

Why Falling Inflation Rate Has No Effect On Nigerians - Economists

Some notable economists in the country have given reasons why the recent consumer price inflation fall has failed to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.