South Africa: Ramaphosa - Public Protector's Report Is 'Fundamentally and Irretrievably Flawed'

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a stand on Sunday by facing the media and announcing he would take Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him on urgent judicial review. Ramaphosa emphasised his respect for Mkhwebane's office -- but called her report 'fundamentally and irretrievably flawed'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch an urgent judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on his campaign finances during his race for the ANC presidency in 2017, he announced in a press briefing at the Union Buildings on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa emphasised his support for the rule of law and Chapter 9 institutions and would not comment on whether Mkhwebane was malicious or incompetent after she released a report on Friday, which found he had misled Parliament and violated the Executive Ethics Code regarding a R500,000 donation Bosasa boss Gavin Watson made to his CR17 campaign.

The president said he and his lawyers agreed the report was "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed", had "numerous factual inaccuracies" and made findings on certain issues outside the Public Protector's mandate.

He will apply to review Mkhwebane's report, its findings and remedial action.

"It should be a matter of concern for all South Africans that an office of such constitutional...