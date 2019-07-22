19 July 2019

South Africa: Protector Tries to Turn Ramaphosa Into a Zuma

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has tried to manoeuvre President Cyril Ramaphosa into the same position as former President Jacob Zuma, providing grist to the EFF mill.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane used her subpoena powers to get banks and the Financial Intelligence Centre to give her the details of how hundreds of millions of rand flowed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help him win the ANC Presidency in December 2017.

She has revealed details of how the Absa account "EFG2" received funds of R191-million with R120-million coming from a single donor. That money then moved into three other accounts which had at least R600-million more in them. She did not analyse the other accounts to check if the amounts were separate capital of the account-holder organisations or whether the amounts were also for the #CR17 campaign.

Mkhwebane was able to access this information because the DA asked her to investigate a R500,000 donation from Bosasa to his campaign.

Mkhwebane did not reveal who Ramaphosa's donors were (although she has the details) but has instructed the National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to, within 30 days, demand publication of the details of his donors because he was deputy president at the time and...

