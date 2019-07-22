21 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Thank You, Egypt 2019, for the Memories

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Algeria crowned champions of Africa for the second time.
column By Charles Nyende

Cairo — Algeria shredded the Fifa world rankings to smithereens in a 24-nation Africa Cup of Nations whose expansion magnified the challenges host organisers face even as minor teams seized their opportunity to rock the established continental order in 30 days of memorable competition.

The final on Friday at the famous Cairo International Stadium was an anti-climax. Expected to showcase African football, the match never hit the desired standards as the reality of playing in an all-stakes final match somehow affected the players.

Once Algerian striker Bagdhad Bounedjah scored his fortuitous goal in the second minute, Algeria, who had exhibited a beautiful, quick passing, attacking game, withdrew into a defensive wall. They let the desperate Senegalese press agonise all evening for an equaliser but even with Liverpool marksman Sadio Mane in their ranks the Teranga Lions just could not draw any blood in the 0-1 loss.

Play-acting by the players - easily going down and rolling theatrically like Neymar at the slightest contact - was a feature in the tournament, and it played out time and again in the admittedly disappointing final.

But looking at the final in the context of history, neither team deserved to lose. Algeria were chasing their first title in 29 years while Senegal were looking for their maiden crown.

More on This

Algeria, under local man Djamel Belmadi, came into the tournament ranked 12th in the continent and went ahead to thump the continent's top team Senegal, not once, but twice to leave Egypt as the new champions of Africa.

The lively, travelling Algerian fans added colour to a tournament that has struggled to fill the stadiums throughout its history. Fifty-two matches were staged in Egypt in this expanded Nations Cup that featured 24 teams, up from 16 the previous edition. But apart from fixtures that involved hosts Egypt, and perhaps the final match, all other encounters were played in virtually empty stadiums.

And with only six venues used, organisers were forced to have double headers that brought the challenge of organising two fixtures at the same venue on the same day.

'DID NOT DISAPPOINT'

Egypt had only months to prepare for the football jamboree after original hosts Cameroon were stripped of hosting rights because of lack of preparedness.

Africa's third most populous nation, that had staged this tournament four times before, did not disappoint.

They were especially praised for their excellent pitches and facilities in general. The local organising committee revealed they had 24 training grounds and an additional six also available for use.

The next hosts Cameroon have their work clearly cut out for them in 2021.

The debate still rages on about Caf's decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams. The so called minor football nations solidly argued the case for an expanded tournament on the pitch.

Debutants Mauritania, Burundi and Madagascar pushed the big boys hard and registered some good results. Madagascar were the surprise package stunning three-time champions Nigeria 2-0 in the group stages on the way to a memorable quarter-final appearance.

Kenya and Tanzania made a return after 15 and 39 years respectively and even though they failed to make the knock-outs, they served up a thrilling "East Africa Derby" - one of the matches of the tournament - in their group encounter, won by Harambee Stars 3-2.

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne talked about the inexperience of his young team and the lessons they had learnt. However, it is worth noting for Kenya that player of tournament was Algeria's 22-year-old midfielder Ismael Bennacer, playing in his first Nations Cup, and with only three international caps to his name before the tournament kicked off.

Michael Olunga, with two goals to his name, was Kenya's brightest spark and with better service could have realistically vied for the Golden Boot that went to Nigeria's Odion Ighalo who netted five times.

Many coaches at the tournament talked about the gap between the big and small football nations disappearing. But clearly, a set of class players, and perhaps some luck is needed to win the Africa Cup of Nations title.

More on This

African Champions Algeria Return Home to Tumultuous Welcome

Africa Cup of Nations football champions Algeria arrived home on Saturday to a huge welcome from a mass of joyful… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Africa
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.