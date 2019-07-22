Rwanda: 'Jay Z Is Rwandan' - Social Media Explodes After Beyonce's Lyrics

Whether it was just a random rhyme, or it is actually true that American rapper Jay Z could have roots in the land of thousand hills, life will never be the same again on Rwandan social media after singer Beyoncé outed her latest album.

On the album dubbed, "The Lion King: The Gift", the American superstar Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter seems to insinuate that her "baby father" has a bloodline in Rwanda in the song titled "Mood 4 Eva".

"I'm so unbothered, I'm so unbothered

Y'all be so pressed while I'm raisin' daughters

Sons of empires, y'all make me chuckle

Stay in your struggle, crystal blue water

Piña colada-in', you stay Ramada Inn

My baby father, bloodline Rwanda

Why would you try me? Why would you bother?

I am Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter" reads a verse from the song, in which she features her husband Jay Z and Childish Gambino.

Ever since the lyrics of the track, the 12th on her new album came out, social media has been awash with Rwandans imagining the possibility of Jay Z being Rwandan.

Some went as far as claiming that they could be lost relatives of the billionaire rapper, while hundreds of memes portraying Jay Z as Rwandans have been posted.

In one case, a photoshopped national ID with Jay Z's picture with supposedly Rwandan name "Jacques Zirasunda" circulated on social media platforms, while in other cases videos featuring comedian Kanyombya interrogating Jay Z on whether he has forgotten Kinyarwanda circulated.

In other fun posts, Rwandans joked about how a typical Rwandan Jay Z would conduct himself if he was in Rwanda.

While Jay Z or Beyoncé are yet to provide more details on the bloodline story, many Rwandans on social media have taken it upon themselves to 'Rwandanise' the American rapper, considered the most successful self-made artistes with a net worth of over $1billion.

"Jay Z should also be given a Salax Award as they did to Stromae," joked a one Yves Kamanzi, while another commentator Jean Baptiste Micomyiza demanded that the rapper reveals his lineage in order to location his ancestral roots in Rwanda.

Another user requested the Head of State and government institutions to do 'some digging up' to ascertain if indeed the "Holy Grail" rapper has roots in Rwanda while another use thought the music power couple could be brought on board to boost the "Visit Rwanda" initiative.

The conversation on social media platforms did not only draw in Rwandans but also people from different parts of the continent.

"The first billionaire rapper in the world is from Rwanda... Jay Z", tweeted Mercello Chuks Kelechi, while Robert Niyirora joked that in Jay Z, Rwanda now has a billionaire.

Beyoncé's newly released album features several stars including Wizkid, her husband Jay Z, her daughter Blue Ivy, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, Pharrell Williams, Burna Boy, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and 070 Shake among others.

The song "Mood 4 Eva" is produced by Just Blaze, Beyoncé & DJ Khaled. The album accompanies the movie "The Lion King" in which Beyoncé stars in the epic 'Spirit' video, the film's soundtrack.

The America superstar voices the adult lioness Nala in the remake of the Lion King. She released the album's lead single "Spirit" ahead of the film's release, causing pandemonium in her legion of fans commonly known as the "Beyhive".