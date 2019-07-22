21 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mending Fences - Sonko, Passaris Exchange Whispers at Kenyatta's Event

By Amina Wako

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris on Saturday shared a podium for the first time since their ugly exchange of words on Madaraka Day.

The two joined President Uhuru Kenyatta at the inauguration of the new KCC Dandora Factory to mark Ushirika Day.

Passaris and Sonko were photographed seated next to each other exchanging whispers.

The warm relations is a contrast to the Madaraka Day drama at Pumwani grounds that saw Passaris walk out during the governor's address

The Governor had bashed Passaris for making 'numerous' phone calls to him.

"I'm not your husband that I should answer to your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time," said Sonko.

The Woman Rep had complained of being left out in the operations of the county.

"How many functions have happened in Nairobi without me? I wasn't involved in cleaning the city. It is because the governor did not invite me. It is now clear he looks down upon my office," she said.

When U.S. Diplomat Delivered Kenyan Flag, a Rock From the Moon

At about 3am (American time) 50 years ago on July 21, Neil Armstrong disembarked from the spacecraft Apollo 11 Eagle to… Read more »

