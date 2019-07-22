Nigeria: COZA Rape Scandal - Our Lives Are in Danger, Timi Dakolo Cries Out

Popular Musician, Timi Dakolo, on Sunday lamented that his life, as well as the lives of his wife, Busola, and his three children, have been at risk since a rape scandal broke out.

The musician said this at a press conference held at Regent Hotel, Lagos on Sunday.

The singer's wife, Busola, had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) raped her as a teenager while she attended the church in Ilorin.

Present at the conference was Mrs Dokolo, actress Kate Henshaw, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun.

Speaking at the media conference, Mr Dakolo alleged that things got worse when their residential address in Lagos was made public thereby making them susceptible to attacks.

He said, "I have noted with increasing alarm, how my life, my wife's life and the lives of our children have been put at risk by unscrupulous persons.

"We have been followed, our home has been watched, people have been standing in corners pointing fingers at our home - we have been unable to do any work; the children have had to be explained to several times why they cannot go outside and play."

The artiste had alerted his Instagram followers on Saturday that some police officers forced their way into his Lekki, Lagos home, and attempted to whisk them away.

The police later said they invited the couple to report at the police command headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday as part of an "investigation of a criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief, and threat to life."

The actions of the police were criticised online and drew reactions from Amnesty International and the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Narrating what transpired, Timi Dakolo, who spoke on his wife's behalf, claimed that she was trailed home by the policemen who initially attempted to abduct her.

He also mentioned that one of the officers told his wife "Oga is in the car and he wants to speak with her" which made him suspect that the armed policemen were at his home to deliver more than a letter.

The singer also said he and his wife had filed a petition at the office of an 'AGP' in Alagbon, Ikoyi June 27, 2019, over the alleged rape incident.

"The AGP personally assigned the file and personally asked for an expedition action to investigate the case. This was before the YNaija video was released," stated Timi Dakolo.

"We had since been to the police station on several occasions on the invitation of the police to respond to various questions in the course of the investigation" he further mentioned.

"We were therefore shocked to have been invited to Abuja when no visible action was taken to interview Mr Fatoyinbo.

"As far we know, Mr Fatoyinbo has not been questioned on the strength of my wife's petition even after several invitations by the police," the singer said at the press conference.

The singer also revealed that his petition and that of Mr Fatoyinbo has been moved to Lagos.

"We have never threatened anyone on our lives. Rather, we are now the ones who feel threatened. That is why we have Falana & Falana Chambers representing us and they have reported this matter to the police.

"We receive the information from our lawyers, Falana & Falana Chambers, this morning that both our petition and the petition of Mr Biodun Fatoyinbo will be moved to Lagos. We acknowledge the effort of the Nigeria Police to ensure that our confidence in their impartiality, professionalism and good sense in this case is not shaken."

Drama At COZA

Meanwhile, a mild drama occurred at COZA Abuja on Sunday morning when a Punch newspaper columnist, Adunni Adelakun, was reportedly detained at the church.

Although news had spread that the columnist was arrested at the church, she said she was not.

Ms Adelakun, who said she was at the church on Sunday in furtherance of her research on Pentecostal churches said she was pulled aside by the church's security men, who recognised her, and made her stay in "one place where they were keeping everybody that they suspected."

The columnist said her demand to be allowed to leave was refused by the security men.

She said the matter has been taken to a police station in Abuja.

On her Twitter handle, @Adunnibaby, the columnist wrote, "I'm aware of the info abt my arrest at COZA today. I wasn't arrested. Earlier, I sent out an image bcos I was concerned when pulled aside by the protocol dept for questioning. Thanks to everyone who has been concerned about me. I am sorry for all the misinformation out there."