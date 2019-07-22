Nigeria: Your Govt Is Rewarding Corrupt VCs - ASUU to Buhari

Ibadan — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Sunday, lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly compensating Vice Chancellors of Universities indicted for corruption in their respective universities with federal appointments.

The union said the appointment of the former Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU) Professor Abdulrasheed Na'allah, who had been indicted by the visitation panel under Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, made mockery of Buhari's anti-corruption campaign.

According to ASUU, empowering indicted persons with political offices rubbishes the fight against corruption and will only encourage people to be more corrupt since there is a reward of higher offices awaiting them.

The union, in a statement jointly signed by the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, Professor Deji Omole and the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ade Adejumo, noted that it had observed as trend that no matter how grievous the offence of anyone close to the presidency is, such a person is further rewarded with federal appointment or treated with kid gloves, thereby entrenching corruption and impunity.

The duo maintained that the visitation panel report of 2016 indicted Professor Na'Allah of financial recklessness, maladministration and abuse of due process as entrenched in the university laws.

The union leaders stated that while the tenure of Abdulrasheed Na'Allah lapses at Kwara State University on 27th of July, he had since resumed in University of Abuja as Vice Chancellor.

"A government that claims to be fighting corruption is protecting people alleged for corruption and compensating them with appointment.

"Example is the case of KWASU vice chancellor, who was indicted by the visitation panel, set up by the Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed administration.

"The white paper recommendations was not implemented and suppressed by politicians. Now, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the same person as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja. He has even resumed while his tenure is yet to lapse in KWASU, thereby occupying two Vice chancellorship seats," the statement reads in part.