Nigerian Air Force to Reward Personnel Who Finds, Returns Lost 37,000 Euros to Owner

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force, NAF,has begun preparation towards rewarding its personnel who returned lost money to the owner,last Tuesday, in Kano.

Aircraftman Bashir Umar, who found and returned the sum of 37,000 Euros to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the lost money, at a Hajj Camp Market in Kano where he works as a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team,MADT, deployed for airport security duties,was said to have found the amount while on routine patrol with some of his colleague.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, late Sunday, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the "Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery."

The full statement read:"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to reward one of its personnel, Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar, who found and returned the sum of 37,000 Euros to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the lost money. The incident occured at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday 16 July 2019, when ACM Bashir, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team (MADT) deployed for airport security duties, while on routine patrol with some of his colleagues, found the money in a parcel. Fortunately, there was a phone number on the parcel which the Airman called, and eventually handed over the package to the owner.

"Consequently, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery."