21 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian Air Force to Reward Personnel Who Finds, Returns Lost 37,000 Euros to Owner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force, NAF,has begun preparation towards rewarding its personnel who returned lost money to the owner,last Tuesday, in Kano.

Aircraftman Bashir Umar, who found and returned the sum of 37,000 Euros to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the lost money, at a Hajj Camp Market in Kano where he works as a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team,MADT, deployed for airport security duties,was said to have found the amount while on routine patrol with some of his colleague.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, late Sunday, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the "Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery."

The full statement read:"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to reward one of its personnel, Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar, who found and returned the sum of 37,000 Euros to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the lost money. The incident occured at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday 16 July 2019, when ACM Bashir, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team (MADT) deployed for airport security duties, while on routine patrol with some of his colleagues, found the money in a parcel. Fortunately, there was a phone number on the parcel which the Airman called, and eventually handed over the package to the owner.

"Consequently, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery."

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.