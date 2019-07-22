Kenya's Okoth Retains ABO Welterweight Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Dennis 'Billabong' Okoth defeated Ronnie 'Teflon Ron' Austion to remain American Boxing Organization (ABO) America's Jr. Welterweight champion'

Okoth, a member of the Kenya junior team to the 2011 Commonwealth Games in the Isle of Man, won a majority points decision in an eight-round scheduled fight.

This saw the Kenyan pugilist stretch his record to 4 wins (2kos), 2 loses and a draw while the Michigan based Austion dip to 10 (7kos) -2-0.

Plots turned professional in 2017 when he handed Tanzanian Shadrack IPad Kobero alias Punch to Punch a 6th round Technical Knockout.

His career in the bare-chested game has since grown from strength to strength and seen the Siaya boxer rack up significant victory.

Okoth shocked the boxing world in June, when he defeated Irish welterweight sensation, Dylan 'The Real Deal' Moran (then 10-0 5 KO's) at Resorts World Catskills, in Star Boxing's 'Catskills Clash.'

In emphatic fashion, the Kenyan native landed a clean shot to the temple of Moran, sending Moran to the canvas for the first time in Moran's career.

Smelling blood in the water, Okoth did not take his foot off the gas, dropping the Irishman two more times in the third round to earn the ABO title. This regional title fight will be 8 rounds.