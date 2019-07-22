Nigeria: $1bn ECA Fund - We Paid $490 Million for Tukano Jets - Presidency

Abuja — The Presidency Sunday said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was under socio-emotional distress by alleging that the $1 billion approved from the Excess Crude Account for security was used by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2019 elections.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the government under the leadership of President Buharj made an advanced payment of $490million for a dozen Super Tukano fighter aircraft in a direct transaction with the American government.

The clarification was in reaction to a call on President Buhari to account for the $1billion drawn from the ECA.

Shehu who accused the PDP of profligacy while incharge of government at the centre, said the transaction was also on a no contractor and no commission basis.

According to the presidential spokesman, the balance of expenditure from the transaction currently stands at $880million.

He explained that "It's on record that the Buhari administration paid about USD 490 million for a dozen Super Tucano fighter aircraft in a direct, government-to-government (no Contractors or Commission Agents) transaction with government of the United State.

"Various other military procurements have been made. Balance of expenditure stands at about USD 880 million or so."

Garba however accused the PDP of spending Defence procurement funds on their failed 2015 political campaigns as proven in court.

He said "The PDP spent Defence procurement funds on their failed 2015 political campaigns as proven in court. That is not to say every succeeding government, more so one led by a Buhari will do the same."

"The PDP is under a socioemotional distress. They think that all governments in the world run on the basis of freewheeling looting as they did their own, " the presidential aide noted.

