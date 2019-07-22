Nigeria: Army Captain Ohakwe Died in a Fatal Car Accident, Not Killed By Boko Haram - Official

Abuja — The Nigerian Army's 707 Special Forces Brigade have disclosed the death of one of its officers, Army Captain Ikechukwu Egegius Ohakwe while two other Captains sustained injuries following a ghastly accident along Makurdi-Lafia road.

This is contrary to news circulating in some media purporting that the Army Captain was killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a signal, the car driven by the officers had a head-on collision with another vehicle from the opposite direction hence Captain Ohakwe's death.

It said, "About 7.12 pm n July 2019, 3 Officers travelling from 20 Battalion Serti, in Taraba state, after successful completion of conversion Cadre Course, were involved in a road transport accident along Makurdi-Lafia road, close to Yelwata village.

It was gathered that an Ash-Coloured Honda Accord car with registration number 'Egegius Abuja' belonging to Capt I E Ohakwe (N/15045) had a head-on collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The casualty recorded after the accident are one officer dead (Capt IE Ohakwe) and 2 Officers injured, (Captain NA Shehu (N/14972 )and Capt JE Akwaraonu (N/15039).

The signal added that the corpse of the .deceased Army officer has been evacuated to Nigerian Airforce hospital.

The injured officers have also been moved to NAF base for treatment.

It said both vehicles involved in the collision were badly damaged adding that general security of the area remains calm and troops morale and fighting efficiency remains high.

It should be noted that Captain Ohakwe is not deployed to Borno state under Operation Lafiya Dole.

Vanguard