21 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Turkish Abduction - Kwara Governor Calls for Calm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday, called for calm following the abduction of some Turkish nationals in Edu local government area of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor was working with the security agencies to ensure rescue of the abductees.

"The governor is working closely with the security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates.

"The governor urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals behind the development," the statement read.

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.