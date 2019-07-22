22 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: KCCA End 41-Year Jinx to Win Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019

By Peter Kamasa

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2019 came to a climax Sunday night as KCCA clinched their second title of the regional tournament with a tightly contested 1-0 victory over Azam FC at Kigali Stadium.

Mustafa Kizza's strike in the 63rd minute made the all-important difference as the Ugandan champions dethroned Tanzanian side Azam to lift their first Cecafa Kagame Cup since 1978.

It was the defender's first and only goal in the two-week tournament.

Azam, whom KCCA had also beaten 1-0 in the group stage, were noticeably throughout the game dominated and could have conceded at least three goals in first-half but Razak Abalora was fantastic in the goal to thwart clear chances from Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba and Anaku Saddat.

In the meantime, Zambian guest team Green Eagles scooped the bronze medal after beating DR Congo's AS Maniama 2-0 in the third-place match, thanks to goals from Edward Mwamba and Amity Shambe in either half.

Courtesy of President Paul Kagame's annual USD 60,000 sponsorship to the tournament, since 2002, KCCA bagged USD30,000 on top of the champions' trophy, Azam received USD20,000 while Green Eagles walked away with USD10,000.

For the third consecutive time, no Rwandan team made it to the semi-finals of the competition after APR and Rayon Sports were knocked out from the last eight.

Mukura Victory Sports, who were in Pool B along with the two finalists, did not go past the group stage.

Sunday

Final

KCCA 1-0 Azam

Third-place

Green Eagles 2-0 AS Maniema

