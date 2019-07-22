20 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Twitter Wags Somehow Link Boy Child to Lost Male Elephants in Laikipia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

A herd of lost male elephants in Laikipia county has brought out the best of humour from Kenyans on Twitter.

It all started when the Kenya Wildlife Service tweeted a picture of the five male elephants wondering on a busy road in the county.

KWS said the elephants lost their way as they migrated from Laikipia to Mau, resulting to a detour to Timboroa forest dam.

KWS advised locals in the area to exercise caution to avoid any cases of attacks.

"Rift Region Update: A herd of five male elephants on migration from Laikipia to Mau have lost their route and are wandering around Timboroa forest dam. You are advised to exercise caution if in this area," tweeted KWS.

Rift Region Update:

A herd of five male elephants on migration from Laikipia to Mau have lost their route and are wandering around Timboroa forest dam. You are advised to exercise caution if in this area. pic.twitter.com/GN0MECtWcO

- KWS (@kwskenya) July 19, 2019

Twitter wags had a field day coming up with hilarious explanations on why the five male elephants got "lost" particularly on a Friday.

Jack Abira wrote; "How do you use 1. 'Five male elephants' 2. 'Have lost their route' 3. 'Wondering around' in the same sentence? Can't you see this is a plot well planned & executed? Didn't you do the same in high school? Come-on give the lads a break. Let them adventure. They now know Timboroa."

Goliath Akers suggested; "Maybe they're running away from their problematic wives."

Count Olaf said; "They probably walking away from their troubled unions.. Probably looking for a bedsitter to cool off away from toxic relationship."

Erick Cheruiyot commented; "Fridays and males loosing directions going home."

254Native said; "They just had to be male, and am here wondering why I lose my way back home every weekend. It's just in the male species, sio kupenda kwetu."

Apex X claimed; "Kuna mmoja wao amedai anajuwa base iko na madame."

Rose Odondi asked; "Are you sure they are not looking for girls?"

Matata JM commented; "It's normal. Mark you, they are male and all of us the male species are bound to lose our way on Fridays. I am sure on Sunday they will be safely home at Mau."

Jsciru wrote; "They aren't just wondering wanatafuta one of their slay queen."

Kenya

Director of Public Prosecutions Orders Arrest of Treasury Chief Rotich

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich among… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.