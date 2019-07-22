Nigeria: I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother's Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke

Osogbo — The President and founder of Adeleke University, Ede, Dr. Deji Adeleke has said that he was not embittered by the loss of his brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Supreme Court.

Adeleke who spoke on Sunday in Ede at the fifth convocation ceremony of Adeleke University however charged graduands to go out and insist on better tomorrow through the rule of law.

"In the future some of you will become justices of Supreme Court we need men and women of integrity.

"You must be determined to say let this respect for the rule of law start with me, let this zero corruption start with me Politicians have bastardize all the ruling institutions".

He expressed optimism that Nigeria can get it right under the tenure of the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad adding that the hope of Nigerians was on the judiciary and it is not too late for the judiciary to make things right.

"The hope was on the judiciary and it's not too late for the judiciary to make things right let us even forget about what happened in osun case.

"Under Tanko the judiciary can get it right and save this country institute the rule of law and let us move forward.

'Somebody said the watertight case my brother had at the Supreme Court was decided not by the merit of the case but by technicalities.

"But it is okay. When you say the Lord's will should be done, let Him do it. It is not for you to be done on earth. It's for you to move forward and believe that that is God will for you for now.

On the loss of his brother at the Supreme Court, Adeleke said the family had put it behind for Senator Ademola Adeleke whom he described as an incorruptible politician to move forward

He charged the graduands to shun corruption "If we are able to build like a village here within three years I am convinced that if we have honest leaders we have enough resources to turn Nigeria's situation around.

"If all the stealing and corruption stop. If all the dishonesty should stop .If the rule of law to prevail because each time you deny someone justice you are killing the future of the country.

"The person you denied might not be happy for some days but the world is listening. As the world is listening we are competing for direct foreign investment.

"What Rwanda sold is the same thing Singapore sold to the world. Ghanaians can now go to South Africa without Visa not Nigeria.

Delivering the commencement speech for the convocation titled "The place of University Education in Global Development "the former foreign affairs minister of Nigeria, Professor Ibrahim Gambari , said Nigeria must think globally for the country to survive and prosper in an increasingly inter-dependent world.

He added that education with global development would produce political leadership with sound understanding of social, political, economic and ecological challenges essential for the peace and overall well-being of the society and the country.

The Vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Samuel Alao advised the graduands to be creative to function in the new digital and virtual world.