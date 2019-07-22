21 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bauchi Records Outbreak of Three Animal Diseases in Six Months - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bauchi State Government on Sunday said that it has recorded an outbreak of three types of animals and birds diseases in the last six months in some parts of the state.

Bala Lukshi,the Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said this in Bauchi in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

"We recorded what is called Equine influenza. a viral disease. But this species is specific because every species of animal has its own influenza.

"We have Avian influenza which was recorded in 2006 in Nigeria then after which other countries recorded swine influenza for pigs.

"But this year, for the first time we recorded Equine Influenza in six states in Nigeria and Bauchi State happened to be one of the affected states," Lukshi said.

"We first recorded the disease in Gamawa Local Government and from all indications the disease came through Niger Republic.

"In Gamawa we have livestock market where horses and donkeys are being sold and we believe is the route where this disease came to our state.

"Other affected areas are along the borderline with Niger Republic, but we were able to tackle it," he said.

According to him, the ministry sent a team of experts who took samples to the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, in Plateau and were found positive.

"We treated the affected animals. Fortunately, it is not like Avian Influenza, so we were able to contain the disease and restrict it within the affected areas.

"Specifically, it affects only donkeys, horses and other animals such as Zebra because it is generic and only affects such species.

"We recorded some dead animals but it was very low because the outbreak was reported early and we took proactive action," Mr Lukshi stressed.

He explained that the mortality rate recorded was low though the morbidity was very high and wide because it spread very fast and affects the performances of horses and other animals.

"It is very dangerous where you have horses for Polo races. Bauchi metropolis is known for and has horses for tournaments especially when it affects the respiratory tracts and other parts.

"The symptoms include oral lesions, blistering, drooling and can cause blisters and sores in the mouth, tongue, muzzle, teats or hooves of horses.

He, therefore, called on horse owners to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of the flu and boost horse's vaccination if it was given more than six months ago.

"They should isolate new arrivals on their yard's and those returning from shows or tournaments."

Mr Lukshi said that the state in the period under review witnessed Avian Influenza (for birds) in Bauchi, Toro and other Local Government Councils.

"We also recorded disease that affects cows, goats and other ruminants, but the morbidity rate was very low because of vaccination exercise conducted against the disease in late 2018.

"We have kept our teams of experts on surveillance at various posts and they were yet to record new cases," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.