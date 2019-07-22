21 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Akabueze Changes Club in Turkey

Chuckuma Akabueze, a former Nigerian international, has joined another Turkish club, Umraniyespor, from Boluspor ahead of the 2019/2020 Turkish First League.

Akabueze, 30, announced the move on his personal Facebook account, Chuks Akabueze, with pictures from the signing ceremony on Saturday in Turkey.

"Thanks to God almighty; For making it possible; Ready to take the next challenge in my career," he posted.

Akabueze was a member of the Nigerian team that took part in the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

The attacking midfielder also had two caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, in which he had a goal.

Akabueze was a former striker of Kwara United and Rangers International FC of Enugu before he moved to Odd Grenland, Norway, in July 2007.

He had also played for SK Brann in 2011, before moving to Chinese Super League club Wuhan Zall in 2013 and returning to Norway to play for Odds BK in 2014.

Akabueze later went to Turkey and played for Boluspor since 2017 before moving to Umraniyespor, both in Turkish First League.

Nigeria

