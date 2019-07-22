22 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

By Ismail Mudashir

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in the country.

The president's wife in a tweet on her verified handle at the weekend, called for action against rape in the country.

Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo had alleged that the Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) raped her while she was a choir member as a teen in his church.

Reacting to the deployment of policemen to the residence of Dakolo's, she urged the police boss to ensure there is no intimidation of victims in the administration of justice.

The tweet reads: " ATTENTION: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation."

