22 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimparks Guns Down Killer Hippos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thupeyo Muleya

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers last week shot and killed two hippopotamuses that had become a danger to residents and security personnel on patrol along the Limpopo River.

The trekking and killing of the two animals follows an attack on a Zimbabwe National Army officer by a hippo recently.

The soldier, Pelious Moyo (38), was buried at his rural home in Tongwe on Tuesday last week.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the shooting.

"Our policy is that when human life is under threat from wild animals, we eliminate the animals," he said. "In this case these two hippos had a tendency of terrorising people along the Limpopo River and we had to step in.

"We have already eliminated the two hippos. These are the same issues we have been telling the world that we have an overpopulation of animals in our country and in some cases these end up encroaching into human settlements which has resulted in hundreds of deaths over the years."

Mr Farawo encouraged members of the community to urgently report to Zimparks any problem animals to elicit a rapid response.

He said it was sad to note that there were people who take dangerous wild animals lightly by reporting to the wrong people.

"We had one case in Gwanda where people reported problem animals to their relative in the United Kingdom who then contacted us," said Mr Farawo. "We encourage people to report to our offices so that we take immediate action to save lives."

Wild animals, especially elephants and hyenas, have become a menace in Beitbridge district mainly during the cropping season.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.