21 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Rwanda/Uganda: KCCA Crowned Cecafa Kagame Cup Champions

By David Kwalimwa

Uganda's Kampala City Capital Authority, Sunday, deposed Tanzania's Azam as the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Cup champions following a thrilling 1-0 victory at the Stade Kigali here in Nyamirambo.

Mustafa Kiiza scored the all important goal in the 62nd minute, leading to the result that left the tens of hundreds of Ugandan fans in the stadium in celebrations.

The left back committed himself by making a lung-bursting run from his natural position into the edge of the opponent's box so as to offer an extra option in attack.

And when the ball suddenly fell to his feet, he beat Azam goalkeeper Razak Abalora with a left-foot strike before wheeling away to celebrate with his teammates.

This result earned KCCA only their second regional title in the club's history, a glittering trophy, plus Sh3 million in prize money.

Azam which had won the last two editions of this tournament held in Tanzania, finished second and claimed Sh2 million.

And in an early kick off played at the same venue, Zambia's Green Eagles beat DR Congo's AS Maniema 2-0 to finish third in this sixteen team tournament.

Edward Mwamba and danger man Amity Shamende scored either side of the half to hand the Zambian side the win, plus a Sh1 million cash prize.

Meanwhile, this was the second time KCCA and Azam were meeting in this tournament.

The Ugandan Champions won the other meeting played at the Huye stadium, 1-0.

And the script repeated itself on Sunday evening as KCCA had the lions share of possession and opportunities against a determined Azam side.

With three minutes played, Azam's Paul Peter won and wasted a free kick from the edge of the box when a little bit of accuracy would have resulted in a goal.

Three minutes later, Allan Okello - who's been KCCA's most influential player in this tournament - had the ball in the net.

But Rwandan referee instead gestured for a free kick for Azam, and later explained that Okello had used his arm to guide the ball into the net.

It was turning into a game of ping-pong as far as chances were concerned. Azam's Iddi Selemani headed over a cross with just KCCA keeper Charles Lukwago to beat.

Azam's Ghanaian keeper Razak Abalora then made a string of saves to keep the scores level.

But just after the half hour mark, Mustafa Kiiza struck with his second goal of the tournament.

Amoah then missed a sitter moments later as Azam relinquished the title.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

