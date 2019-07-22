Kenya: Kieleweke MPs Set Record Straight On Alleged Support for Raila

Several Jubilee Party leaders have refuted claims that they have been using the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to popularise the latter for a 2022 presidential bid.

Members of the Kieleweke team noted on Sunday that they were elected to be the President's battalion.

They promised the electorate that they will defend President Kenyatta against attacks and issues that can distract him from delivering his promises to the public.

The lawmakers are Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Muturi Kigano (Kangema) Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo).

'UNDYING LOYALTY'

Mr Wambugu pointed the finger at the Tangatanga faction, saying its members are the ones claiming they are being used by the Opposition to popularise the Orange Democratic Movement leader.

He noted that they will remain loyal to President Kenyatta.

"During campaigns, we printed the President's photo as the main one on posters while ours remained small. We told locals we would defend him in his tenure and that is what we are doing," Mr Wambugu said at Kanyenyaini Catholic Church in Kangema, Murang'a County.

"The President later made peace with his arch-rival and told us to seize fire and that's what we did," he said, adding that should the deal go sour, they will still support the President at all costs.

DEVELOPMENT

Mr Wambugu further noted that because of the handshake, projects such as Rivatex, the New KCC and the proposed construction of the Sh33 billion dual carriage highway from Kenol market to Isiolo have been revived..

He also said the Kieleweke team is part of the La Mada meetings that are focused on development.

"We are part of the team of CSs, PSs and MPs .... we fellowship together ... we shall continue meeting."

POWER CENTRE

Ms Mwaniki said the Tangatanga brigade are opposed to handshake since they are "not for peace and thrive on chaos".

"People criticising the handshake do not want peace in this country but I wish to remind them that if someone smiles at them, they should not confuse that with being loved," she said.

Mr Kigano said they will continue taking directions from the President as there are no other centres of power.

"We have only one President. In fact, in Africa and the world at large, we only know the presidents, not deputies. We should not behave like we have two presidents ... we only recognise the head of State," he said.

Ms Gakuya took a swipe at a section of Mt Kenya leaders accusing them of "talking too much" without seeking advice from their seniors.

"In the past we used to have good leaders who would consult widely before issuing remarks. There has emerged a crop of leaders who talk too much. They should know leadership is God-given and should complement the President and his Big Four agenda," she said.