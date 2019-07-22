21 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Air Force Rewards Officer Who Returned Missing 37,000 Euros

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Euro bills
By Cletus Ukpong

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it is set to reward one of its personnel, Bashir Umar, who found some missing foreign currency - 37,000 Euros - and returned it to its owner.

Mr Umar, an aircraftman, is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed to Kano airport for security duties.

He was on routine patrol with his colleagues when he found a parcel containing the lost money at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday, a spokesperson for NAF, Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Sunday.

The airman was said to have found a telephone number on the parcel which he called and eventually returned the money to its owner, identified as Ahmad.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery," Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said in the statement.

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Demands Justice for Rape Victims

First lady, Aisha Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure justice for rape victims in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.