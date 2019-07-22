Nigerian Air Force Rewards Officer Who Returned Missing 37,000 Euros

Photo: Pixabay

Euro bills

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it is set to reward one of its personnel, Bashir Umar, who found some missing foreign currency - 37,000 Euros - and returned it to its owner.

Mr Umar, an aircraftman, is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed to Kano airport for security duties.

He was on routine patrol with his colleagues when he found a parcel containing the lost money at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday, a spokesperson for NAF, Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Sunday.

The airman was said to have found a telephone number on the parcel which he called and eventually returned the money to its owner, identified as Ahmad.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery," Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said in the statement.