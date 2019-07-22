Kenya: Buy Locally Available Materials, Kenyatta Tells Investors

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has told investors to buy locally available materials for the construction of housing using units in the country.

The head of state said he will not allow the importation of materials for housing projects which can be manufactured and purchased locally.

"I will not allow investors to bring into the country construction resources that are already here," Kenyatta said.

He further highlighted that the move is aimed at creating employment opportunities for the youth.

"We have young people in different parts of the country who are able to make these materials, let us support them so that we can bridge the jobless gap among our young people," the head of State added.

This is part of the broader Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative that aims to promote local industries and entrepreneurs.

Early July, Interior co-ordination ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho ordered all state agencies to only purchase locally assembled vehicles, where one would face punishment should they disobey the rule.

On housing, the Government's plan to construct 500,000 affordable housing units by 2022 under a big four agenda.

Currently, Park road Estate in Ngara is building 1370 houses with the first phase of 228 units expected to be ready by September this year.

The housing agenda has also seen dozens of residents from Pangani Estate this week faced eviction from Nairobi City County moved to reclaim a parcel of land earmarked for the construction of modern apartments.

About 1,500 affordable houses are set to be constructed on the reclaimed land.

Under the County Comprehensive Urban Renewal Programme, the City Government plans to construct 100,000 new housing units.

This is meant to meet the ever-growing demand for affordable housing, in a city with more than 5 million residents.