Nigeria: Sule Lamido, On Trial for Corruption, Travels Abroad

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has travelled to Germany for a medical check-up, four years after his international passport was seized by the court while undergoing corruption trial.

Mr Lamido's media aide, Mansur Ahmad, said the former governor was granted permission to travel by an Abuja high court.

"After attending court over 47 times, he has been finally granted permission to access his international passport and he has gone to Germany for medical check-up. From there, he will proceed to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj. He has not been to hajj for five years; until now."

Mr Lamido and his son, Mustapha, departed Nigeria for Germany through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former governor on a 43-count amended charge bordering on abuse of office and money laundering. He is accused of awarding contracts to companies in which he had an interest, using his two sons as fronts during his term in office between 2007 and 2015.

How Mr Lamido's Troubles With The Law Began

Mr Ahmad recalled that the former governor on June 13, 2015, received a letter from the EFCC inviting him to its Abuja headquarters for questioning in respect to contracts awarded to some companies by his administration when he was Jigawa governor.

Mr Lamido reported to EFCC three days later on June 16, 2015, and was detained for two days before he was transferred to the Kano EFCC zonal office, where he was charged before a Federal High Court.

Subsequently, he was remanded at Kurmawa prison where he spent three working days. From there, he was transferred to Kuje prison in Abuja where he sought for bail from a vacation judge at Federal High Court, Abuja.

Part of his bail conditions was that his international passport is seized so that he may not flee abroad. Since then, Mr Lamido has not travelled abroad, until now.