Angola: Cuando Cubango - MPLA MPs Assess Drought Situation

Menongue — A delegation of five MPLA Members of Parliament starts Saturday in Cuando Cubango, a three-day visit to verify the drought situation in the municipality of Cuangar, considered critical in recent months.

Speaking to the press, after his arrival in the province, the coordinator of the parliamentary group, João Pinto said that the visit aims to assess the socio-economic conditions of the victims affected by the drought in that locality, bordering Namibia.

He explained that the reality of the drought victims has been verified, the purpose is to find immediate solutions to the specific cases and in time those issues of greatest need, given the current situation in this province due to drought.

According to him, the MPLA is in solidarity with the suffering of the victims of the drought and for this reason, it will continue efforts to reduce the suffering of this population, as well as make proposals to the Government to mitigate some of these problems.