18 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hall Meetings - Geingob a 'Concerned Father' Visiting His Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Klukowski

KEETAMNSHOOP - President Hage Geingob yesterday equated his nationwide town hall meetings to a concerned father monitoring the well being of his children.

He made the remarks while rebuffing critics who charged that the meetings with communities in the country's 14 regions were part of his political strategy ahead of this year's elections. This, however, is no electioneering, he insisted yesterday while addressing //Kharas residents in Keetmanshoop.

"In government there should always be inclusivity as it brings about harmony, whilst exclusivity in terms of tribe, race or region creates conflict," the President told his audience.

He continued by comparing the Namibian government to a new house in the making.

"When you want to build a new house, you need to go in the bush to dig up a strong foundation," Geingob said.

He added that one cannot start plastering walls if the bricks were not steady and strong - or paint the walls if they were still wet.

"The foundation refers to our unique Namibian constitution which provides for nation building," the President explained. In terms of the bricks, he alluded that they are representing all the citizens of Namibia. According to Geingob, the dry walls refer to a strong government represented by all different ethnic groups.

He emphasised the importance of communication and diplomacy, which he said mitigate wars and hate among people. It was on this basis that he was consulting the masses, he said.

These meetings also serve as instrument to provide feedback on concerns discussed during his previous town hall meetings in 2015.

Reporting back on developments achieved in //Kharas, Geingob, through his special advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi said that modalities have been put in place to ensure that the youth should be regarded as a priority group when it comes to the allocation of land and issuing of fishing quotas.

He added that women would also be catered for when it comes to fishing quotas and that these two groups should work together as a team when receiving such quotas.

"More than 750 toilets have been constructed so far in the region as a means to replace the old bucket system," the presidential advisor announced.

She also informed citizens that the department of rural water supply is busy with the construction of water supply services to marginalised groups.

Geingob furthermore emphasised through Zaamwani-Kamwi that local authorities are continuously looking into the issue of senior citizens having outstanding debts for services rendered.

He said that the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) will be opening a satellite campus in due course at Lüderitz and that the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) will also come on board in the region as a means to address the lack of vocational training centres.

Zaamwani-Kamwi then informed residents that plans are in the pipeline for the construction of a fuel storage facility at Lüderitz harbour in order to cut out transporting fuel from South Africa via Walvis Bay, which in the end can effect savings.

The President said the upgrade of the Lüderitz-Walvis Bay coastal road will form part of the national road masterplan and will receive attention accordingly.

Namibia

Ruling Party Demands Legal Costs in Congress Court Challenge

Two Swapo Party members who have asked the High Court to declare the party's 2017 congress unlawful and unconstitutional… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.