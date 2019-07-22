Nigeria: Armed Gang Abducts Four Expatriates in Kwara

Ilorin — Palpable tension at the weekend enveloped the ancient village of Gbale in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State when suspected six-man armed gang invaded the village and abducted four Turkish expatriates.

The development, according to THISDAY investigations, created high apprehension in the village as residents were said to be runing for safety.

The incident, THISDAY learnt, occurred in one of the local drinking joints in the village where the expatriates were said to have gone for relaxation.

It was also gathered that the incidence occurred at about 10p.m. last Saturday night when some of the residents of the village have gone to sleep.

Sources close to the village told journalists yesterday that the suspected armed gang was said to have stormed the drinking joint and started shooting sporadically to create fear before they quickly abducted their targets who were said to be in relaxation mood when they stormed the drinking joint.

The abductees, according to sources, are Yasin Colak, 33; Senerapal, 40; Ergun Yurdakul,35, and Seyit Keklik, 25.

The sources added that the four abductees were said to be expatriates working with Instabul Concrete Limited in Gbale. When contacted yesterday over the incident, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the abduction of the four Turkish expatriates, said: "The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched teams under operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue of the expatriates as well as arrest of the hoodlums."

He added that the efforts of the police are beginning to yield positive results, but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.