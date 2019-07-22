Zimbabwe: Rogue NGOs Worry Govt, Says Mavima

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima has said Government is concerned about negative influence non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are having in the province and the country at large.

Addressing Government heads during the provincial development committee meeting at the Government complex in Gweru last week, Minister Mavima said some NGOs were now presenting themselves as an alternative to the Government.

"Whilst we appreciate the complementary work that some NGOs are doing in the province, Government is seriously concerned about the negative influence that they are now having in the country," he said.

"There are more than 35 000 NGOs in Zimbabwe and several of these are, at least, presenting themselves as an alternative to the Government of Zimbabwe."

Minister Mavima urged all heads of departments to be aware that the Government did not allow them to partner with unregistered NGOs.

"This can no longer be allowed to continue and we must all play a role in addressing this issue," he said.

"Critical for all heads of departments is to ensure that your respective departments shall only partner with registered NGOs that would have been dully authorised to operate both in the province and particular districts."

Minister Mavima advised all arms of Government in the province to redouble efforts towards appropriate interventions with respect to water supply and food relief as a matter of urgency.

He alerted all provincial heads to supervise their subordinates as reports of indiscipline were being raised.

"I want to call upon all provincial heads to enhance the supervision of all subordinates so as to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively and professionally," said Minister Mavima.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was given arresting powers and Grain Marketing Board was given a monopoly to procure maize grain in the country with the intention to address certain problems as identified by the Government."