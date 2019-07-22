22 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: RDC Bosses Hail President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Blessings Chidakwa recently in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's recent indaba with Rural District Council of Zimbabwe chairpersons has inspired and left a lasting impression on the council leaders who met him for the first time.

The indaba was held in Victoria Falls last week.

The chief executives and RDC chairpersons said President Mnangagwa was indeed a listening and interactive leader, as he cancelled his scheduled meetings elsewhere to come and meet them.

President Mnangagwa said the platform was important as it provided him and RDC bosses with an opportunity to interrogate and reflect on issues related to equitable and inclusive growth, harnessing the resource endowments within respective communities.

During the interaction, he challenged local authorities to be economic hubs with a transformative impact on the quality of life in communities and the nation as the country seeks to achieve upper middle income economy status by the year 2030.

Apart from an inspirational speech, President Mnangagwa had a moment to take personal pictures with the chairpersons before he allowed them to join him for lunch where they had informal discussions.

Association of Rural District Council of Zimbabwe (ARDCZ) chief executive Dr Isaac Matsilele said this year's edition of their indaba was a cut above the rest because of the President's positive attitude towards development.

Sanyati Rural District Council chief executive Mr Achim Shadaya said they had a productive engagement with the Head of State and Government.

"The interaction was very fruitful as it was characterised by highly constructive deliberations on important issues revolving around service delivery, corporate governance matters which are key to economic development and the attainment of Vision 2030," he said.

Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council chairperson Alderman Ephraim Chengeta said Zimbabwe had entered an era of dialogue.

"Our President is a different man altogether, who interacts with everyone and every right-thinking Zimbabwean should emulate him," he said.

"The way he was addressing us shows that he is someone so passionate about developmental issues."

President Mnangagwa officially opened the third edition of the RDCs' indaba.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.