Zimbabwe: RDC Bosses Hail President

Blessings Chidakwa recently in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's recent indaba with Rural District Council of Zimbabwe chairpersons has inspired and left a lasting impression on the council leaders who met him for the first time.

The indaba was held in Victoria Falls last week.

The chief executives and RDC chairpersons said President Mnangagwa was indeed a listening and interactive leader, as he cancelled his scheduled meetings elsewhere to come and meet them.

President Mnangagwa said the platform was important as it provided him and RDC bosses with an opportunity to interrogate and reflect on issues related to equitable and inclusive growth, harnessing the resource endowments within respective communities.

During the interaction, he challenged local authorities to be economic hubs with a transformative impact on the quality of life in communities and the nation as the country seeks to achieve upper middle income economy status by the year 2030.

Apart from an inspirational speech, President Mnangagwa had a moment to take personal pictures with the chairpersons before he allowed them to join him for lunch where they had informal discussions.

Association of Rural District Council of Zimbabwe (ARDCZ) chief executive Dr Isaac Matsilele said this year's edition of their indaba was a cut above the rest because of the President's positive attitude towards development.

Sanyati Rural District Council chief executive Mr Achim Shadaya said they had a productive engagement with the Head of State and Government.

"The interaction was very fruitful as it was characterised by highly constructive deliberations on important issues revolving around service delivery, corporate governance matters which are key to economic development and the attainment of Vision 2030," he said.

Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council chairperson Alderman Ephraim Chengeta said Zimbabwe had entered an era of dialogue.

"Our President is a different man altogether, who interacts with everyone and every right-thinking Zimbabwean should emulate him," he said.

"The way he was addressing us shows that he is someone so passionate about developmental issues."

President Mnangagwa officially opened the third edition of the RDCs' indaba.