21 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Sokoto Killings, Pledges New Security Measures

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Destroyed homes (file photo).
By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 37 persons by bandits in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Commiserating with the victims of the attacks, the government and people of Sokoto State, the President vowed to respond fiercely against "these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity."

"This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise," Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, quoted the President as saying.

He announced that troops have been deployed to the affected areas and aerial security measures put in place.

"The police commissioner as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo.

"The Presidency is consulting with states racked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.

"The results we are getting from Zamfara State where this sort of engagement is on-going at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies are very encouraging.

"Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found," he said.

He said the Buhari administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits, but will not tolerate any situation where the spirit of ceasefire is made a mockery of by continued violence against innocent people.

More on This

Buhari Threatens 'Fiercest Force' Against Killer Bandits in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in Goronyo Local Government Area… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.