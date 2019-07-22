Tanzania: Sacked Minister Makamba Speaks Out

Dar es Salaam — Former Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environmental Affairs), Mr January Makamba said on Sunday, 21 July 2019 that he was comfortable with latest cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier on Sunday, President John Magufuli announced minor reshuffle to his cabinet in which he revoked Mr Makamba's appointment and replaced him with Mr George Simbachawene.

But in a Twitter post, Mr Makamba, who doubles as the Bumbuli MP (CCM) said he has received the changes [to the cabinet] with "an absolute open heart."

"Kwa kweli nimeyapokea mabadiliko yaliyofanywa kwa moyo mweupe kabisa kabisa. Nitasema zaidi siku zijazo (I have received the changes with a completely absolutely open clear heart. I will speak much in the coming days)," Mr Makamba twitted.