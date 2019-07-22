Sudan: Food Prices Soar in Sudan

ED Damazin / Nyala — Food prices in Sudan soar as the cash crisis continues. This hits the people living in the periphery of the country hardest. People in South Kordofan say they are suffering from a sharp rise of prices, lack of cash, and low wages.

A housewife from the South Kordofan capital Kadugli told Radio Dabanga that the price of a kilo of lamb meat has risen to SDG 300, half a litre of cooking oil to SDG 50, and a kilo of sugar to SDG 40.

Ed Damazin

In Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, a housewife described the living conditions as "extremely difficult", especially as the prices continue to rise. The costs of transportation have increased sharply as well. "We now pay SDG 8 for a bus ride within Ed Damazin."

She further reported a severe bread crisis, which hinders school students to attend their lessons.

Darfur

In Darfur, which has one of the largest livestock supplies in the country, the prices of meat are even higher.

A state employee told Dabanga Radio that the people in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, have to pay SDG 500 for a kilo of lamb, SDG 260 for a kilo of beef, and the price for a simple dish of Egyptian beans for one person reached SDG 40.

