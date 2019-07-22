19 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Youth Leadership and Change Coalition Welcomes Political Agreement

Khartoum — The Sudanese Youth Leadership and Change Coalition has welcomed the political agreement leading to the establishment of the structures and institutions of governance during the transitional period between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which was signed in the presence of African and Ethiopian mediators.

In a statement to SUNA, the coalition's spokesman, Engineer Mohamed Abdalla Mirghani, has congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the agreement which paves the way for a new phase of economic and social development and nation-building.

He appreciating the efforts and patience of the partners and African and local mediators for reaching the agreement.

He hoped that the next stage will witness a great concern with reforming the current situation and realizing the demands of the Sudanese revolution, for which the Sudanese people rose up, in addition to giving attention to the people's livelihood and mobilizing all the capabilities for the public interest.

He called on both parties to work seriously for involving all the Sudanese people in the institutions of the transitional government and also to affirm the right of youth to participate.

Mirghani appealed to all the youths of Sudan to preserve the gains achieved and the distance themselves from regionalism, stressing that all people shall be partners in building of the homeland.

He called on the different youth bodies to preach with the agreement and to work for building confidence and the unity of rank and to prepare for the stage of the transitional period toward achieving inclusive reform in all walks of life.

The Sudanese Youth Leadership and Change Coalition aims to reflect the capabilities of the youths, strengthen the spirit of patriotism, preserve the social fabric and support social peace and peaceful coexistence between all the people of Sudan.

Sudan

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

