22 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ICT Experts Propose Changes to Cyber Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Costa Mano

Information Communication Technology (ICT) professionals have called for a review of the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill to provide for the inclusion of more independent experts in the envisaged 11-member Cybersecurity Committee.

Speaking at a Cybersecurity and Digital Economy Workshop recently, Mr Kevin Ngalonde of Dandemutande said at least 30 percent of people on the committee should be seasoned experts with experience in cybersecurity.

"If you check on the composition of the 11 members, it's not enough because you need experience in these issues, maybe if there is another section or group of dedicated engineers and security experts," he said.

Section 5 of the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill proposes the establishment of a Cybersecurity Committee that will manage the Cybersecurity Centre.

The functions of the Cybersecurity Centre, amongst others, shall be to advise Government and implement Government policy on cybercrime and security.

The committee will be reporting to the Minister of ICT.

The committee will consist of 11 members chosen for their telecommunications, law, policy knowledge and skills in respect of any aspect dealt with in the envisioned Act.

Nine members will be from Government and quasi-government institutions. However, only one representative chosen by organisations representing the ICT sector shall be included in the committee. The other member will be from civic society.

Presenting on the benefits of the Bill to the digital economy and its enforcement challenges, Mr Lenias Zhou of Liquid Telecom said the Bill would ensure data integrity, availability and confidentiality among other benefits.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
ICT
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.