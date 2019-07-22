22 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Jailed for Life for Burning Ex With Petrol

By Runesu Gwidi

Masvingo — Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze has sentenced a Gutu man to life imprisonment after he doused his ex-girlfriend with petrol for dumping him.

Liverson Mukubwa (40) of Gwangwai Village under Chief Ndahwi in Gutu was dumped by his girlfriend, Violet Tohwechipi (30), of Mafuva Village under Chief Nerupiri and driven by anger, he proceeded to set Tohwechipi alight using petrol.

Justice Mawadze sentenced Mukubwa to life in jail, describing the offence as both callous and heinous .

He said the murder was committed with actual intent.

Prosecutor Ms Sophia Bhusvumani told the court that on July 6, 2014 at around 4am, Mukubwa killed his lover after failing to control his emotions after he was dumped.

He bought five litres of petrol from Masvingo city and proceeded to Mafuva Village where he burnt Tohwechipi using the fuel.

Rabson Mapasure, a neighbour, rushed to the scene after hearing Tohwechipi's cries for help and alerted others. Tohwechipi sustained 80 percent burns, according to an autopsy conducted by a local doctor.

Mukubwa fled to South Africa after committing the offence, but was arrested in 2016 upon his return.

