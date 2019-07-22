22 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gems Want Better Rewards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ellina Mhlanga

As the nation is celebrating the milestone of the Gems' eighth-place finish at the Vitality Netball World Cup, which ended yesterday, the team that made the nation proud is not be as impressed.

After an impressive show on their World Cup debut, the general feeling within the Gems camp is their efforts have not rewarded them as they would have hoped.

The players, set to get their financial rewards in both United States dollars and the local currency, have so far received US$1 500.

They are expected to get the other part of the money, in local currency, when they get back home.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Yeukai Simbanegavi last Thursday said the team was going to get its allowances in both United States dollars and local currency.

Part of the money came from Government and some of it from the fund-raising activities done by the national association.

The deputy minister said this after meeting with the players and the ZINA officials, led by president Leticia Chipandu, to discuss issues to do with the players' allowances and incentives.

Although it is not clear how much the national association and the players had agreed on for their allowances, it appears had hoped for more from the netball mother body.

"I think we have done well and I think, in between there, our morale has gone down because of some issues. But I think we have done so well. Even though we have those issues we have proven that we can do it all the time, whether we have issues or not. But I think we have done it.

"I think the main issue for us, to tell the truth was money and I think it's still the issue but we have managed to come this far to be here without that money," said one of the players who chose not to be identified.

"It just lowers the morale for the players because sometimes we just think I am playing for nothing.

"We have been given some money but it's not enough.

"I think, moving forward, before we take on the plane to go anywhere, we sign our contracts, we agree we are going to get this and this, those who want to get that, get on the plane, go and represent the country.

"Because, just to leave your country without nothing, not knowing what you are getting, not knowing the contract, what's in the contract, it's not good, it's not professional."

Away from the administrative issues, captain Perpetua Siyachitema was full of praise of her teammates after announcing their arrival on the world stage with an outstanding performance.

"The girls were amazing. I am so proud of our Zimbabwe Gems. It's our first time here but the way we played, we played as a team. The girls were awesome.

"We have learnt a lot, when coming for the World Cup we need a lot of endurance, we need to be physically fit, the girls that were here they were too fit for us.

"So we need endurance.

"With the height, when we get back home, the coaches really need to scout around.

"They really need to look for tall guys," said Siyachitema.

Zimbabwe

Opposition MP Questions 'Tainted' Banker Ncube's Appointment As Minister

An opposition legislator has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint ex-banker Mthuli Ncube as a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Sport
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Mnangangwa Speaks on VP Chiwenga's Health
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.